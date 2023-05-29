How would you rate episode 8 of

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (TV 2) ?

When is it appropriate to say that you love somebody? Everybody expresses love differently due to having different love languages. Some express love through verbal communication, while others do so through acts of service or attention. There are also various ways in which people desire to receive that affirmation from their partners. It's important to be wary of this in a relationship because sometimes people can misunderstand each other about how feelings are being expressed.

That seems to be one of the ideas at the heart of this episode. It's very sweet, even if there's a part of me who feels the show is cheating a little by trying to communicate this idea. A lot of it starts with Tsukasa feeling a bit insecure and wanting Nasa to express his love for her, leading Nasa down the shojo manga rabbit hole, trying to find different ways to express that love. What throws me off a little about this episode is that Nasa has shown multiple times before that he is completely fine with unabashedly praising his wife and openly declaring his love for her. It has become an ongoing joke to the point he would say it so frequently that Tsukasa would blush and feel embarrassed.

If anything, there have been more instances where Tsukasa has hesitated in expressing love in the past compared to Nasa. This episode would have been stronger if the roles of our main characters were reversed. Perhaps it wouldn't have been as cute if Nasa was the one seeking affection from Tsukasa. After all, it seems like Nasa is a lot more busy with things lately, helping others to hyper-focusing on his laptop. I could sort of buy that there are moments where he gets so wrapped up in things that he may forget to pace himself, which Tsukasa subtly calls him out on. Since Tsukasa has more time to herself or moments of solitude with her thoughts, it does make sense that she might be the needier of the two. , it makes sense that she might be the needier of the two. It's adorable, and everything is communicated strongly, maybe not as strongly as TONIKAWA intended based on previous events.

The second half of this episode can best be described as Kaname being the absolute BEST wingman on the planet. It's ALMOST enough to forgive that she abused her position to casually walk up behind Nasa when he was naked in the bath. Make no mistake: the timing of the joke was hilarious. It's as funny as Nasa's attempt to boost his confidence by joking that the government would endorse him enjoying a private bath with his wife. It feels like the walls of intimacy are starting to dwindle. I wonder if there will be anything more to come.

