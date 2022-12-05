How would you rate episode 10 of

Finally, after what feels like an episode and a half of pure filler, it's nice to see some actual introspection and progress in the lives of this frustrating couple. The first half of this episode can be summed up as “you two are already practically married,” with Uzaki taking it as a given that she would be spending the night and Sakurai's right down to taking his clothes. There's even a surprising amount of maturity being handled with Sakurai accidentally coming across Uzaki's bra and Uzaki accidentally mistaking Sakurai's boxers for shorts. I'm glad the show didn't go in the typical direction of the girl beating up the guy for an honest mistake because not only do they both more or less share the same error, but they're both just kind of flustered like inexperienced adults. I really like moments like these, and I wish we saw more of them.

This scene then transitioned into the surprising element of Sakurai's family. This show is more about the families of our main couple rather than the main couple themselves, and you can take that as you will. I like that Sakurai's family is almost the exact opposite of Uzaki's. Whereas Uzaki's family seems way too interested and involved in Uzaki's life, Sakurai's parents seem very passive towards their sons, or at the very least, his dad has created an environment where it's almost impossible for them to get the complete picture of what's going on in his life. I genuinely laughed that the reason Sakurai doesn't visit his family is because his dad intentionally kept him in the dark about things so that he could get it on with his wife. There were some surprisingly solid laughs here, and it makes me feel like the show has finally returned to form. I just hope that the show doesn't beat the gimmick of this family into the ground the same way it did with Uzaki's family in the prior episodes.

