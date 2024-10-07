How would you rate episode 2 of

Uzumaki ?

©Toonami/Junji Ito/Production IG

This is...really unfortunate.

Uzumaki 's premiere episode opened with a stunning use of artistic techniques, utilizing rotoscope and 3D models to bring the pages of Junji Ito 's manga to life. Episode two is a substantial drop in visual quality, for what I can only guess is the result of COVID-19 delays. However, it's hard not to be frustrated by what's on-screen given the multiple pushbacks this show experienced before its premiere. Obviously, there were a lot of behind-the-scenes issues that we don't know about, but episode two is the result. There are unsubstantiated rumors that Nagahama was "kicked off" the project, but right now, that appears to have no basis. However, we can look at the credits of this episode and see that something went very, very wrong on the production side.

First, Nagahama is not credited as the director as of episode two. He's been replaced by Yūji Moriyama . This is different than the "episode director" role, so as of episode two Nagahama's name isn't on the project outside storyboards and 3D character design credits. This is work he would have created prior to production. I don't buy that Nagahama was "kicked off" the project; the man did promotional work for it at Otakon just a few months ago. Regardless, I wouldn't associate anything that appears in this episode with Nagahama.

Second, studio Drive was originally credited on storyboards for the anime's first episode, but the actual credits for that episode show Fugaku Inc. Nagahama is credited as storyboard artist, animation director, and key animation on episode one. This changes in episode two. Nagahama is still credited with the storyboards, but he's not credited with the animation. This episode is very obviously outsourced, primarily to China's Phoenix Animation Holdings, which is connected to Ogikubo-based Akatsuki studio. Phoenix Animation Holdings handled most of the key animation and made up the bulk of the episode's absurd amount of animation directors. Everything from the key animation to the coloring was outsourced.

Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim have previously worked with Akatsuki. The bulk of the studio's lead animation projects were created for Adult Swim , namely Housing Complex C and FLCL: Shoegaze . The Miley Cyrus perfume ad was also produced in collaboration with Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta .

The disconnected narrative plotting continues at break-neck speed, with Kirie seeming even more detached from the increasingly disturbing events happening around her. However, I can hardly blame her. As an audience member, I couldn't bring myself to be shocked or care about most of the many grotesque entries in this episode, as characters are barely introduced before disappearing and then transforming or dying in a matter of minutes. Kirie and Shuichi will suddenly become emotionally invested in a random star-crossed couple's love affair, seemingly accept without much issue as Kirie's hair becomes sentient, passably notice classmates turning into snails, barely register another classmate get graphically run over by a car, and feebly attempt to rescue her brother from being burned to death inside of a lighthouse.

That's five chapters haphazardly strung together in this episode with the same lack of build-up. Classmates turning into snails, a moment that could be startlingly grotesque with slimy bits of body horror, are met with a shrug by peers, so it's hard to garner much more of a response while watching. Kirie's transforming hair scenes jump all over the place until she's in a sentient follicle face-off with a nameless classmate who only appeared long enough to establish she wants "attention." Any other why and how was left on the cutting room floor in favor of getting to the next spiral-shaped thing.

Without consistent artistic styling to fall back on, the long-awaited Uzumaki series' shortcomings are on full display here. Weak characterization and rapid-dash horror beats create a cold entry in what was ripe to be the stuff of nightmares.

Rating:

Uzumaki is currently airing on Adult Swim and is streaming on Max.