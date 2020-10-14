Your Fall 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Fall 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
After dropping a huge new season on us (check the Preview Guide for evidence), we opened voting for readers to decide the fate our intrepid review team. You did not disappoint!
Without further ado, your schedule:
Christopher Farris
James Beckett
Kim Morrissy
Steve Jones
Theron Martin
Rebecca Silverman
- Haikyu!! To The Top
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III
- Moriarty the Patriot
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Nicholas Dupree
- Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
- The Day I Became a God
Richard Eisenbeis
Grant Jones
Amy McNulty
Lynzee Loveridge