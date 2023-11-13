Celebrate 25 Years of ANN with us at Anime NYC

Celebrate 25 Years of ANN with us at Anime NYCposted on by Christopher Macdonald
Join Anime News Network at Anime NYC and help us celebrate our 25th Anniversary.
We will be running two panels:
ANIME NEWS NETWORK PANEL: 25 YEARS OF ANIME JOURNALISM
Friday, November 17
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Panel Room 3 - Room 1E16
Join ANN's staff Anime NYC. Learn what it's like to work at Anime News Network, how the site has evolved over the last 25 years, and what we're doing to bring more news straight to fans!
We'll be giving away graphic novels and novels from Yen Press and Ize Press, ANN T-Shirts and more!
ANIME JOURNALISM: HOW DO BE AN OTAKU GUMSHOE
Sunday, November 19
1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Panel Room 5 - Room 1D05-06
Join Anime News Network's Publisher, Christopher Macdonald, ANN's Executive Editor, Lynzee Loveridge, and Crunchyroll News' Senior Manager of Editorial, Nicholas Friedman to get pointers on how to pitch a story, the rigorous requirements to report the news, and more!
