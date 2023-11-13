Celebrate 25 Years of ANN with us at Anime NYC

Check out the giant Swordfish II replica and more at the exhibition celebrating the iconic anime series.

― On April 3, 1998, the legendary anime series Cowboy Bebop first aired on the Japanese TV station TV Tokyo. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Bandai Namco is hosting a 25th-anniversary exhibition at the Seibu Shibuya Movida-kan 6th-floor special event space. While Cowboy Bebop first aired in ...