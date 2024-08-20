Now that the Type-Moon 's visual novels have a new lease on life in English, Lucas and Steve look at other great entries in the medium. Visual novels aren't just April Fool's jokes!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Fate, Fate/stay night , Fate/stay night Réalta Nua, Fate/Grand Order, Fate/Hollow Ataraxia, Tsukihime , Witch on the Holy Night , Silent Hill, Silent Hill f, Tokimeki Memorial , Slay The Princess, Higurashi, Danganronpa , Doki Doki Literature Club, Katawa Shoujo , PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, We Know the Devil, Heaven Will Be Mine, Analogue: A Hate Story, Ladykiller in a Bind, Class of 09, and Zero Escape/Nonary Games are available on Steam .

Lucas

Heya Steve! It is bizarre to me that I can scroll through the gaming channel in the ANN writers' Discord server and find dozens of entries about visual novels like Slay the Princess , and yet we've spent a comparatively limited amount of time talking about that unique artform on the site itself. Wanna remedy that?

Heya Steve! It is bizarre to me that I can scroll through the gaming channel in the ANN writers' Discord server and find dozens of entries about visual novels like, and yet we've spent a comparatively limited amount of time talking about that unique artform on the site itself. Wanna remedy that?

Steve

Yeah, I guess it's about time we dug into that. I suppose this was inevitable. One might even call it our Fate/stay night .



Which, incidentally, now has an official English translation available for all on Steam and other platforms. I genuinely thought I'd never see the day. Yeah, I guess it's about time we dug into that. I suppose this was inevitable. One might even call it ourWhich, incidentally, now has an official English translation available for all onand other platforms. I genuinely thought I'd never see the day.

Fate/stay night and how, despite the best efforts of multiple anime, it remains a series principally by and for VN sickos (which ties into hot takes I have about the medium's place in Western/broader culture, but we can get to that in a bit, lol) Haha, what great timing! I just had a chat with fellow ANN writer Kalai aboutand how, despite the best efforts of multiple anime, it remains a series principally by and for VN sickos (which ties into hot takes I have about the medium's place in Western/broader culture, but we can get to that in a bit, lol) Have you had a chance to check out the game? Also, is this an official translation of the full-on game, or has some spicy stuff been removed? I remember reading about some content changes between versions of the game, but, like most of the Fate series, a lot of this info is super dense to me, and I didn't retain that knowledge very well.

Fate expert. Fate/Grand Order was my first and so far only real foray into the visual novel side of the franchise (if you even want to count it as a visual novel). But my understanding is that this version is based on Réalta Nua , which removed the sex scenes. Despite that, I still intend to set aside time to read it. I'm not aexpert.was my first and so far only real foray into the visual novel side of the(if you even want to count it as a visual novel). But my understanding is that this version is based on, which removed the sex scenes. Despite that, I still intend to set aside time to read it. It's also worth noting that the official availability of Type-Moon VNs in the English sphere has exploded in just the past few years. In addition to F/SN , we've got Tsukihime and Witch on the Holy Night now, and Fate/Hollow Ataraxia soon to come. Titles I once only knew from whispers on image boards are now a credit card swipe away. Again, this is kinda crazy.





Regardless, there's never been a better time for me to finally learn about Fate characters that I can recognize at a glance thanks to the internet but otherwise know nothing about. This franchise feels like one of the last big anime/gaming IP holdouts that never got a fair shake in the West, and it's super cool that visual novels are finally big enough here for the localization effort to be worthwhile! Huh, you know, I've always used "play" as the verb for engaging with visual novels, but "read" is probably more appropriate, depending on the title.Regardless, there's never been a better time for me to finally learn aboutcharacters that I can recognize at a glance thanks to the internet but otherwise know nothing about. Thisfeels like one of the last big anime/gaming IP holdouts that never got a fair shake in the West, and it's super cool that visual novels are finally big enough here for the localization effort to be worthwhile!

You could even argue the market has been here for a while. And much like the anime scene, its early days were reliant on bootlegs, piracy, and fan legwork. I remember setting my Windows locale to Japan to get certain games working correctly. It was, quite literally, the Wild West, but it was a nexus built around the passion of a small, fervent group of VN aficionados.

And that's super cool! I think we as a society spend more time discussing "fandom" than ever before, but much of that focus is on popular media. Small groups of passionate people importing or fan-translating games never released in the EN market have always been cool as hell! Now, if only we could get more of the mainstream gaming community/journalistic space to care about VNs outside of when they're used as a cheap marketing gimmick.



Fate , Key, Higurashi , and the like came from the memes that got filtered through the crosstalk from Japanese anime nerds to American anime nerds. I didn't know who this was or why this picture was funny, but it was one of many mysterious and enticing portals into the medium at the time.

Man, it upsets me that VNs are still a punchline to a lot of people. And I'm saying that as someone whose introduction to VNs was largely through punchlines. In the mid-2000s, my first exposure to, Key,, and the like came from the memes that got filtered through the crosstalk from Japanese anime nerds to American anime nerds. I didn't know who this was or why this picture was funny, but it was one of many mysterious and enticing portals into the medium at the time.

Hey, I think that image is intrinsically hilarious, but you make a strong overall point. VNs were never huge in the West, and as mainstream gaming studios and players placed a growing focus on "realism," this quietly influential genre was written off before it even got its chance in the limelight.



style="width:400px" Yeah, it was also a very unambiguously nerdy thing to be into. Even more so than anime. It's also more disreputable than anime because many of them did contain dating sim elements and/or graphic sex scenes, as was the style at the time. And no matter how much you could talk up the sprawling stories or innovative structural designs, merely the adjacency to porn was enough to turn some people entirely off VNs.

Tim Rogers of Action Button does a better job outlining all of that in his We could spend the entire rest of this chat talking about why that write-off is bogus and how visual novels were/are critical for gaming's growth as a medium, but honestly,of Action Button does a better job outlining all of that in his 6 hour (!!!) review of Tokimeki Memorial than what we could probably accomplish here. Everyone reading this, go watch that video in its entirety, then come back here and finish reading this column!

Seriously, I second that. It's a genuinely tremendous work that I believe/hope advanced the discourse of these games and their descendants in the West. Don't worry, we'll be here when you get back. While they're out doing homework, I will say that I've read VNs that I thought would have benefitted from excising their more lascivious elements. These were games whose strengths were more out there, experimental, and ambitious in a way that the visual novel format uniquely allowed. But they're tough to recommend! Conversely, though, I think sexual intimacy can be a powerful narrative tool when wielded correctly, and many visual novels do so.





To return to the VN, I opened this convo with, Slay the Princess is GUSHING with sexual and pseudo-sexual situations and uses all of them to incredible effect! My rule of thumb is that if it feels appropriate for the themes, topic, and message of the story, the more explicit the material, the merrier! It's generally pretty easy to tell when sex scenes have been tacked onto a project just to draw attention from audiences that put much attention on that kind of media, and I tend to find those kinds of VNs tacky and poor examples of the genre.To return to the VN, I opened this convo with,is GUSHING with sexual and pseudo-sexual situations and uses all of them to incredible effect!

You could even argue that the format is uniquely suited to that kind of intimacy! This is why it's funny that the popular perception of VNs in the English scene has more or less bifurcated. You've still got people who think they're porno trash (in a derogatory sense). But now you've also got people who think VNs only have value as long as they're being "subversive."

Man, what does "subversive" even mean in our current, somewhat iterative media landscape? Folks with that mentality might as well say, "I'll play visual novels, but only the 'Good Ones.'" Though, confession time, I'm not the best about checking out visual novels from the indie space. While I love that the format of visual novels makes the genre super welcoming to new developers, I have a hard time working those games into my limited gaming schedule.

Doki Doki Literature Club . I'm sure it's a perfectly fine game, but upon its release, it was kinda maddening to see all this praise directed at its "deconstruction" of visual novel tropes. I mean, a cute story turning evil is practically a cliche in the medium, yet fans and critics suddenly declared DDLC to be the hallowed One Good One. A single Higurashi chapter would melt their brains.



But I'd rather not dwell on the bad. There's plenty of good in the English scene. In fact, the other thing that prompted this column was the surprise addition of Katawa Shoujo to the Steam store. Yet another development I never would have predicted.

Same, and that's why, despite my transparent griping about it just before, I still have yet to play. I'm sure it's a perfectly fine game, but upon its release, it was kinda maddening to see all this praise directed at its "deconstruction" of visual novel tropes. I mean, a cute story turning evil is practically a cliche in the medium, yet fans and critics suddenly declaredto be the hallowed One Good One. A singlechapter would melt their brains.But I'd rather not dwell on the bad. There's plenty of good in the English scene. In fact, the other thing that prompted this column was the surprise addition ofto thestore. Yet another development I never would have predicted.

Wow, even on a surface level, Katawa Shoujo feels like a product of the 2000s anime fan community. I'm hesitant to check out anything with channel origins, but this seems like a fascinating piece of media to experience and critically examine.

With the caveat that I read it 12 years ago, I think it earned its reputation as a legitimately great OELVN and not just "the one 4chan wrote." The artists and writers who worked together on it put in a hell of a lot of love and polish, and the character writing is complex and sensitive. I mean, you're also right—it is a product of that community, but I think that origin behooves it. Katawa Shoujo feels right in step with the popular VNs of the time, and I respect it for respecting its elders. It doesn't shy away from sex scenes either (though, per usual, you have to download a separate patch for them on this release because Steam is run by hypocrites).

Steam have to be libertarian in every way except for the fun permeations of that ideology? If people want horny stuff, let people buy horny stuff, Steam ! That's the market at work! Man, why doeshave to be libertarian in every way except for the fun permeations of that ideology? If people want horny stuff, let people buy horny stuff,! That's the market at work! And that's really encouraging to hear about Katawa Shoujo ! I've got a good amount of time before the Zelda that lets you play as the Zelda game drops, and think I'll try to make time for this VN.



Also, have we moved into the "making VN recommendations" portion of this chat? I wholeheartedly believe that PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is the best game Square Enix released last year, and it's a CRIME that so few people have played it because the company put almost no effort into marketing it.

many visual novels to choose from now, some gems can go hidden. Back in my day, we were all waiting with bated breath for the next Danganronpa update to drop on Something Awful. Now, Kazutaka Kodaka is a name used to market his new games. Times sure have changed.



I'm also encouraged by the growth of the original English language visual novel scene in the past decade—lots of interesting voices doing cool and deeply personal stuff with the medium. Two of my favorites come from Worst Girls Games, namely We Know the Devil and Heaven Will Be Mine . If you like coming-of-age horror and/or Gundam for freaks, I can't recommend them enough.

That does suck, but by the same turn, it's a little encouraging to consider that, since we have sovisual novels to choose from now, some gems can go hidden. Back in my day, we were all waiting with bated breath for the nextupdate to drop on Something Awful. Now,is a name used to market his new games. Times sure have changed.I'm also encouraged by the growth of the original English language visual novel scene in the past decade—lots of interesting voices doing cool and deeply personal stuff with the medium. Two of my favorites come from Worst Girls Games, namelyand. If you like coming-of-age horror and/orfor freaks, I can't recommend them enough.





For my money, Class of 09 is one of the best in that lot. To keep it brief, the series is about how much it sucks to be a teenage girl in post-9/11 America. I actually interviewed the creator of these games over on ButWhyTho, and folks should look that up if they want to learn more about the mentality and process that went into them. Haha, the fact that there are so many professionally produced Western visual novels is, in and of itself, proof that the times have changed!For my money,is one of the best in that lot. To keep it brief, the series is about how much it sucks to be a teenage girl in post-9/11 America. I actually interviewed the creator of these games over on ButWhyTho, and folks should look that up if they want to learn more about the mentality and process that went into them.

Analogue: A Hate Story , and later, she puts together a lot of good and sexy fun with Ladykiller in a Bind . Or if you want more information, I'll refer you to its full title, My Twin Brother Made Me Crossdress As Him And Now I Have To Deal With A Geeky Stalker And A Domme Beauty Who Want Me In A Bind!! Kinda says it all on the tin there.

That's close enough to my graduating year to pique my interest. I'm also a big fan of Christine Love's stuff. She delves into engaging sci-fi questions and mysteries with, and later, she puts together a lot of good and sexy fun with. Or if you want more information, I'll refer you to its full title,Kinda says it all on the tin there.





I also have to shout out the Zero Escape/Nonary games. They're by Kōtarō Uchikoshi (who, by all accounts, is a genuinely cool, progressive, and socially-minded dude) and have some of the most engaging writing you'll ever experience in the gaming medium. Ugh, Christine Love's games have been on my backlog for FOREVER!!! I know I'd love her work and really need to make the time to play them.I also have to shout out thegames. They're by(who, by all accounts, is a genuinely cool, progressive, and socially-minded dude) and have some of the most engaging writing you'll ever experience in the gaming medium.

Danganronpa series also helped broaden people's perspectives of what VNs could do mechanically. However, there's nothing wrong with the basics, either. Higurashi has virtually no player input, and it remains one of my favorite and most powerful VN experiences ever. The game is much richer than any of its anime adaptations. It's also on Steam , frequently on sale, and thanks to fan patches, you can even play with the superior original sprites.

They marry the visual novel and adventure game formats so adeptly. I think the popularity of those and theseries also helped broaden people's perspectives of what VNs could do mechanically. However, there's nothing wrong with the basics, either.has virtually no player input, and it remains one of my favorite and most powerful VN experiences ever. The game is much richer than any of its anime adaptations. It's also on, frequently on sale, and thanks to fan patches, you can even play with the superior original sprites.

Higurashi (again), that title is an excellent example of how visual novels are impacting and integrated into the gaming landscape. That franchise 's creator, Ryukishi07 , is tapped to pen the upcoming Silent Hill f ; which makes it the most excited I've been about a Silent Hill game since checks notes the original one! Ooooh~ and speaking of(again), that title is an excellent example of how visual novels are impacting and integrated into the gaming landscape. That's creator,, is tapped to pen the upcoming; which makes it the most excited I've been about agame sincethe original one!