The official website for the anime based on Koi's Is the order a rabbit? manga revealed on Thursday that the previously revealed new anime in the franchise is feature-length film.

Image via Is the order a rabbit? anime film's website © Koi・HOUBUNSHA/Gochiusa the Movie Partners

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is returning from the previous anime in the franchise as the chief director. Tensho ( Is the order a rabbit?? (TV 2) storyboarder and unit director) is directing the film at Bibury Animation Studio . Munenori Nawa ( Kinmoza the Movie - Thank You!! , Kiss×sis ) is the assistant director and Akane Yano ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ; Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) is designing the characters.

Confirmed returning cast members include:

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in April 2014, and the second season premiered in October 2015. Is the order a rabbit?? Dear My Sister , a special episode for the anime, opened in 40 theaters in Japan in November 2017. The Is the order a rabbit?? Sing For You original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2019.

The third season, titled Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM , premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the seasons on home video in North America.

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011. In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. She actually all but lives in that café. She meets lots of different girls there, including a tiny and cool girl named Chino (from “cappucino”), a tough and soldier-esque girl named Rize (“Thé des Alizés” tea), a spacey and quintessentially Japanese girl named Chiya (“Uji matcha” tea), and the ordinary but dignified Sharo (“Kilimanjaro” coffee).

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.