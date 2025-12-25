'Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san' Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

A website opened on Thursday to announce that Ryon 's Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san ( Are You a Jirai Girl, Chihara-san? ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air in 2026.

Yasuaki Fujii (episode director for Teasing Master Takagi-san , Too Cute Crisis , Aikatsu! ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! , Summer Pockets , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta , UniteUp! ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , DIGIMON BEATBREAK ) is composing the music at King Records .

The anime will star Sayumi Suzushiro as Mai Chihara, and Kazuki Ura as Kuroki. Both cast members are reprising their roles from earlier voice comic adaptations.

Mai Chihara Image via Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san anime's website © りょん／COMISMA INC. ／地雷なんですか？地原さん製作委員会

The school comedy manga centers on Chihara, a student who exudes the "landmine" look with her doll-like skin, oddly red lips, red eyes, and an unhappy expression. Kuroki is a plain-looking boy who ends up sitting next to her. Kuroki finds out that Chihara seems a little different from the rumors, and as he witnesses her unexpected sides, his image of her gradually changes. It turns out Chihara is a bit air-headed, clumsy, and she loves cats and gyoza.

Ryon posted an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Ryon launched the manga on the GANMA! service in June 2021. The manga won a "Next Impact Comic" award at the second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards in 2024.