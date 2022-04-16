ARTFX J Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The user of Sound Breathing, Tengen Uzui, will be released by Kotobukiya as a 1/8 scale figure!

From the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, comes to life in a dynamic pose, slicing down his enemies.

The ends of his hair and clothes on his back flutter in the wind, with the wrinkles of his uniform reflecting his body's movements, creating a more impactful appearance.

The detailed design of his headband and Nichirin Sword have also been faithfully reproduced. Extra attention was paid to accurately sculpting his rippling muscles, which further showcases his strength and fortitude.

Line him up with the other characters to recreate the world of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime!

Tengen Uzui (with his bonus expression) is available for preorder here.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable