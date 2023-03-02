Advertorial
VTubers and Their Widespread Popularity
by NexStage Project (Paid Advertisement),
VTubers are a unique phenomenon in the online landscape. While VTubers experienced their big explosion into popularity in the summer of 2020, when many of us were trapped indoors from the pandemic, VTubers predate that by a longshot. The concept—at least, in a satyrical sense—has existed since at least the 80s when Max Headroom was introduced to audiences as a fast-talking virtual shill made by a corrupt corporation to promote music videos and Coca-Cola. It wasn't until 2016 that a far more genuine approach to the concept manifested: Kizuna Ai, a self-identified “virtual youtuber." Kizuna Ai played games, performed musical acts, reacted to silly videos and otherwise entertained audiences. And from Kizuna Ai, a whole world was unveiled to internet-goers everywhere. While Kaguya Luna was the biggest competitor to spring up in Kizuna Ai's wake, plenty of Japanese streamers debuted as VTubers with all number of concepts. Some would take on after Kizuna Ai and portray themselves as virtual beings inhabiting cyberspace. Others would depict themselves as supernatural lifeforms manifesting on Earth to study humanity. Some would portray themselves as a gorilla singing songs about flinging poop everywhere, or as famed Japanese singer Sachiko Kobayashi.
While VTubers existed in the United States prior to their widespread popularity in 2020, the fandom was mostly looking towards the Japanese community. The companies Hololive and Nijisanji held the most cachet, with big names like Kiryu Coco, Uruha Rushia, and Kuzuha being some of the most-recognized names around. 2020 also saw greater steps in the industry to capitalize upon the American market; Hololive kicked off an English-speaking branch in America starring luminaries like the rapping grim reaper Mori Calliope or the shark-tailed Atlantean Gawr Gura. Nijisanji similarly introduced English-speaking fans to Nijisanji EN, featuring the sky-dragon Elira Pandora, the fairy Pomu Rainpuff, and the mermaid Finana Rygyu. Later that year, fans were treated to a surprise when a brand new VTubers talent agency based out of the US was formed: started by Justin “TheGunRun” Ignacio, Vshojo featured a number of American VTubers who had made a name for themselves, including the virtual adult streamer Projekt Melody, the pink cat Nyatasha Nyanners, and the cotton-candy-haired wolf-girl Silvervale.
Many might ask, what do people get out of watching VTubers? And really, it depends on the person and who they're watching. VTubers can be as varied as any other streamer, with the added difference of their virtual avatar being some wild thing. For many creators, being a VTubers is a great way for them to express themselves or explore their creativity without the fear of having their face out on the Internet. For fans, they get to watch... anything, really. There's no limit to what VTubers can do or how they can do it. VTubers have cooking shows, talk shows, or streams where they just build Gunpla. Some sing karaoke, some play instruments, some will whisper into your ear and openly wonder how King Crimson works. Some VTubers fully play a character and fully commit to the bit, others occasionally grouse about their pet peeves with their partners.
This March, we have a new group of VTubers that look forward to entertaining fans nationwide. Belonging to NexStage Project, the members of the new VTubers group CodeX stand primed to bring their own creativity forward and share their passions. CodeX presents themselves as five youths who connect to humans in the real world in order to gain the power needed to fight off a virus in the virtual world. CodeX consists of Plumarielle, an elf with a penchant for thievery; Ayla, a beast-tamer raised in the wild; Blair Labri, a librarian witch from an enchanted labyrinth; Zhuni Excel, a University scholar; and Jax Riot, a hot-blooded martial artist.
NexStage and CodeX alike are hopeful to innovate on VTubing at large. In that hope, they plan to debut with a concert featuring all five members of CodeX. Titled CodeX 3D Live, the show will feature CodeX performing on stage together in full 3D, through a combination of real-time motion capture technology and the use of Unreal Engine. Blair spoke with us about some of the details behind the scenes, stating “There's so much behind the scenes work that is being put into this concert and I'm really excited to show it off. I can only imagine what this means for the future of NexStage and VTubing!”
While the highlight of the show will be the performance of CodeX's new song, “Break Out”, which was produced by known Hatsune Miku vocal synthesizer producer CircusP, the members of CodeX will also interact with their chat members live during the show while they also perform in variety acts. While VTubers concerts are a common sight in this day and age, many concerts are simply pre-recorded performances streamed online or in front of an audience. CodeX, hoping to push the envelope, is moving for a live performance while engaging with their fans. The members of CodeX are all excited at the prospect of performing for both established fans and new fans alike. “I think it's an amazing way to get to first meet everyone,” says Ayla of CodeX. “I tend to express myself best through music, getting to do that live on such a big scale for our debut is truly a dream come true. I love being able to experience that together with the rest of CodeX and start this journey off with a bang!” Zhuni is also excited for CodeX 3D Live, stating “The benefit of the concert though is that I have great genmates performing with me which makes the debut all the better!”
As for CodeX's plans after their live concert? They have lots to look forward to. When asked about her goals, Plumarielle says, “I want to create a community where people can talk passionately about things they love, feel separated from the toils of the world and that inspires people to take a chance on themselves.” Ayla echoes this sentiment, adding “I also hope my content can be something that inspires others and motivates them to pursue their dreams! Above all, I hope it can be a space where they can feel accepted and welcomed.” True to her scholarly roots, Blair looks forward to using art streams to educate viewers. “ I want my streams to help fans understand the visual arts more. I'll be doing a lot of drawing, but also many other types of art streams that go a lot more in depth in terms of of technique, media, and style.” Zhuni also hopes to use their streams as a platform to foment interest in the arts, stating “I will have live learn music streams, game streams, and study streams. It's all fun and games till you've got a project due the next day!” Jax, meanwhile, is ready to work hard to make sure his community has the best time possible. “The one thing I can promise all my pack members who dedicate their hard-earned free time to support me is that I will always show up and give my 100% all.”
VTubing is a difficult space to break into, given the technological barriers involved as well as the challenge of building up a community and brand. But the streamers at CodeX are ready for the challenge and find themselves up to the task. “We're taking a lot of risks with our debut, but I think that's part of what makes it so great,” says Plumarielle. “I think its about time the English VTubing industry got shook around a bit- and I hope you'll come along for the ride!” Ayla, on the other hand, is hopeful for what the CodeX 3D Live might mean for NexStage Project. “I can't wait to see everyone's reactions to our debut and hope it can be an experience everyone will enjoy and remember. May this concert just be the start, and for us to create even bigger and more amazing things in the future!” For her part, Blair is excited for everyone to watch the debut and the surprises CodeX has in store. “This is all just the beginning! I could talk about it even more," she says, "but the best way to find out what we're made of is to experience it yourself right from the start!” Zhuni hopes that fans are able to appreciate the breath of fresh air NexStage represents for VTubing. “Our company is taking many innovative and exciting steps to raise the stakes and we hope that you all will join us on our journey!” Jax could only answer with his signature bravado. “CodeX is a force to be reckoned with, and we're gonna show everyone come March 5th!”
