The ANN Aftershow - Gabi's Big Redemption

Eren has a terrifying new form, The Rumbling has torn down the walls and an army of Colossal Titans are on the move! James and Lynzee discuss Eren's trail of terror in the latest episode of Attack on Titan !

Make sure to tune into the ANN Aftershow live on YouTube on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to or download the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 A word from our sponsor

01:30 Intro

03:30 The fall-out from The Rumbling

15:12 The poor Blouse family and Gabi's redemption

22:00 How do we get out of the forest?

28:00 The animation quality this week

33:00 Wit Studio / MAPPA rumors

35:54 A word from our sponsors

39:00 How to win an Attack on Titan SecretLab gaming chair!

43:00 Annie's back!

47:10 Pyxis' fate Q_Q

50:00 Movie speculation





If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!