Kūbo Ibuki Series Gets New Manga on February 25

'sseries will continue with a third manga in the fifth 2026 issue of'smagazine on February 25. Kawaguchi's(Aircraft Carrier Ibuki Great Game) manga ended on Thursday.

The manga's 18th and final compiled book volume will ship on January 30.

The story takes place some time after the battle of Senkaku . The battle is a "great game" where the great powers compete for sovereignty.

The series launched in Big Comic magazine in December 2019. Shogakukan published the 17th volume on September 30. The magazine's 19th issue previously stated the manga would have 19 volumes.

The original Kūbo Ibuki manga ended in December 2019. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2020. Kawaguchi launched the series in collaboration with journalist Osamu Eya in Big Comic in 2014.

The manga won the Best General Manga award at the 63rd Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2018. The series' volumes have more than 3 million copies in print. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2019.

Kawaguchi ended his Zipang: Shinsō Kairyū manga in November 2019. The manga is unrelated to his earlier time-traveling war manga Zipang , which he drew in Kodansha 's Morning magazine until 2009.

Viz Media published Kawaguchi's political manga Eagle in North America. Central Park Media released the naval anime special The Silent Service inspired by Kawaguchi's manga, and Geneon Entertainment released the Zipang television anime.

The Silent Service manga also inspired two live-action films. The first film premiered in Japan in 2023, and the second film opened on September 26. The film's live-action series sequel titled Chinmoku no Kantai Season 1: Tokyowan Daikaisen ( Silent Service Season 1: The Battle of Tokyo Bay) premiered on Amazon Prime in February 2024.

