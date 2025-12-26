Takarazuka Revue's Castlevania Stage Musical Streams Worldwide

The famous all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue announced on Thursday that its Castlevania Awakening in the Moonlight stage play adaptation of Konami 's Castlevania video game series titled "Akumajō Dracula: ~Gekka no Kakusei~" ( Castlevania : Moonlit Awakening) is available on video-on-demand worldwide excluding Japan until March 31. Tickets are on sale until that day.

The stream is available in English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. The tickets cost US$13 as well as an additional system fee. The VOD stream is available to watch for 14 days after purchase.

The stream is a recording of the troupe's June 27 performance.

Takarazaka Revue's Flower Troupe performed the play at the Takarazuka Grand Theater from June 7-July 20, and at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater from August 16-September 28.

Kei Suzuki (Takarazuka's Sengoku Basara musical) directed and penned the script. Sena Towaki and Misaki Hoshizora appear in the play.

The troupe previously adapted Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI game in May.

Konami released the Castlevania Dominus Collection on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in August 2024. The collection includes the series' three Nintendo DS games Castlevania : Dawn of Sorrow , Castlevania : Portrait of Ruin , and Castlevania : Order of Ecclesia . It also includes the first original Castlevania arcade game Haunted Castle and a reimagining titled Haunted Castle Revisited .

Konami released Castlevania Advance Collection , a collection of four games from the Castlevania game series, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne , the spinoff series of Frederator Studios ' Castlevania animated show premiered last January.

The series premiered in September 2023. The series stars Richter Belmont (a descendant of the original show's protagonists Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard. The series is set in France during the French Revolution in 1792, and it is an origin story for Richter.

Richter and Maria are protagonists in the Castlevania : Rondo of Blood game, and they also appear in other games in the series including Castlevania : Symphony of the Night.

