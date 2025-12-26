Haruka Mitsui's 'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Manga Ends in February

2nd season TV anime adaptation to premiere on

Image via Amazon © Haruka Mitsui, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda

The February 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's) manga will end in the March issue, which will ship on February 3, 2026. The manga will be featured on the cover of the March 2026 issue, and the final chapter will have a color opening page.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

It's 2020, and Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her dad forgot, the sempai she likes isn't interested, and her social calendar is getting cleared out by a mysterious virus. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean. And her feelings may not be the only ones changing...! Romance stands up to a global pandemic in this series about how to maintain the hopes and joys of high school life when everything is upended. But romance is resilient, and crushes and confessions flourish among Mizuha's friends.

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020. The manga's 12th volume in August had revealed the manga had begun a "countdown" to its climax. The 13th volume will ship on January 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the ninth volume digitally in English on February 25, and will release it physically on December 30.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The company is also streaming an English dub.

The anime will have a second season that will debut on January 8. Crunchyroll will stream the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia as it airs in Japan.