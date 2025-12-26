Akio Koyama, Takenori Ichihara Launch New Manga in January

Kimi wa Akeboshi debuts on January 21

The combined fourth and fifth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday Aiko Koyama and Takenori Ichihara will launch a new manga titled Kimi wa Akeboshi (You are a Morning Star) in the magazine's eighth issue on January 21.

Image via Shonen Sunday's X/Twitter account © Takenori Ichihara, Aiko Koyama, Shogakukan

The series follows a young girl who embarks on a journey with her mysterious companion in her grandfather's old car.

Koyama launched the Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016 and ended the series on January 22. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.

The manga inspired an anime titled Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House . The anime premiered on the NHK World channel with English subtitles in February 2021, and new episodes debuted once a month. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.

The manga also inspired a live-action series titled The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House , which debuted on Netflix worldwide in January 2023.

Ichihara previously worked as an editor-in-chief of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine and announced in April 2022 he had resigned from Shogakukan to write manga (as an original author, instead of as an illustrator). Ichihara stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Sunday in October 2021, after being in the position for six years and three months.