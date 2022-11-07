Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Live-Action Series' Teaser Reveals More Cast, January 12 Debut

Jō Kairi, Momoko Fukuychi, Kotoko Wakayanagi, Kotona Minami, more join cast

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled teaser trailer on Monday for Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House , the live-action series of Aiko Koyama 's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga. The video reveals more cast for the series, and also reveals that the series will debut on Netflix worldwide on January 12, 2023.

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Jō Kairi as Kenta Nakanowatari

Momoko Fukuchi as Tsurukoma

as Tsurukoma Kotoko Wakayanagi as Kikuno

Kotona Minami as Kotono

Keiko Toda as Kimie Sakurai

as Kimie Sakurai Kayoko Shiraishi as Kiyo's grandmother

as Kiyo's grandmother Arata Iura as Masahiro Tanabe

(Middle row, left to right in image above)(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The cast includes:

Hirokazu Kore-eda ( Air Doll live-action movie) is directing the series. Megumi Tsuno, Hiroshi Okuyama, and Takuma Sato are also directing. Genki Kawamura ( Detroit Metal City live-action movie) is in charge of planning. Kore-eda, Tsuno, Okuyama, Sato, and Mami Sunada are writing the scripts. Yoshihiro Furusawa and Naomi Satō are executive producers. Kenji Yamada , Ai Kashima , and Eiji Kitahara are producing the series. Risa Kitabayashi is an associate producer.



The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation titled Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House . The anime premiered on the NHK World channel with English subtitles in February 2021, and new episodes debut once a month. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.

Koyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016, and the series is ongoing. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.

