Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? Anime Listed With 11 Episodes

The official website for Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ( Uchi Tama!?: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka? ), the anime based on Sony Creative Products Inc. 's Uchi Tama!? project, revealed on Sunday that the series will have six Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases with a total of 11 episodes. The first volume will ship on March 18, and one volume will ship each subsequent month.

The series will premiere on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block on January 9. Aniplex of America will begin streaming the anime on FunimationNow on January 9 and on Crunchyroll on February 8.

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Kakegurui×× ) is directing the anime at MAPPA and Lapin Track ( Sarazanmai ). Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! ) is in charge of series scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is designing the characters. [email protected] from the music group MYTH&ROID is composing the music.

wacci is performing the opening theme song "Friends," and the show's cast are performing the ending theme songs, which will change every week.