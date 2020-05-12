My Monster Secret's Eiji Masuda Launches New Manga in August

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Eiji Masuda ( My Monster Secret , pictured right) will launch his new manga serialization in the magazine's September issue on August 12.

Masuda launched Jitsu wa Watashi wa in the magazine in 2013, and ended the series in February 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final compiled volume on March 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under the title My Monster Secret . The company published the manga's 20th volume on April 21.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also received a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo in May 2016.