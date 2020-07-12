Shonen Jump Magazine Teases News for 'That Dragon Quest Title' on August 3

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine teased on Monday that it will reveal news about "that title" in Square Enix 's Dragon Quest franchise in the magazine's 35th issue, which will ship on August 3.

The Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai franchise is getting a new anime in October, a new prequel manga, as well as a new smartphone game, console game, and arcade game. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna smartphone game will launch in 2021. Square Enix will release the Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ( The Adventure of Dai ) action role-playing game for consoles in 2021. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Xross Blade ("Xross" is pronounced "cross") arcade card game is slated to debut in or after fall 2020.

The latest numbered title in the franchise, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ), shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017. The game launched for both PS4 and PC (via Steam ) in North America and Europe in September 2018. The game's Nintendo Switch version launched in September 2019.

