King of Fighters XV Game Delayed to 2022 Due to COVID-19

SNK announced on Wednesday that it has delayed its The King of Fighters XV game to the first quarter of 2022 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the development schedule.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ralf, Clark, and Blue Mary.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.

Source: SNK via Gematsu