In an interview with the Famitsu.com website, The [email protected] Million Live! producer Wakako Hazama said that the game's upcoming television anime adaptation is still in production and will still take "quite some time."

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! film, Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is directing the anime at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shirogumi Inc. recently released a 15-second video for the franchise last month, celebrating fourth anniversary of The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days game.

Shirogumi Inc. also produced the below video when Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the television anime adaptation during the third anniversary of The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days last year.

Namco Bandai Games released the game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The [email protected] game series. The game features the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allows players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

Source: Famitsu.com (ギャルソン屋城) via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.