Japanese Streaming Service GYAO! Shuts Down on March 31

GYAO!

The Japanese streaming serviceannounced on Monday that the service will shut down on March 31. TheStore will also shut down at that time.

The streaming service launched in Japan in September 2009 after combining the USEN -managed GyaO and Yahoo! Japan -managed Yahoo! Douga services.

No membership registration is required to view videos on GYAO! . Users can watch movies, live-action shows, variety shows, anime, and music. Latest episodes that aired on television are available to watch for free until the next episode airs. The service streamed many anime for free in Japan over the years in this manner.

Z Entertainment, Yahoo, GYAO! , and LINE stated in a press release that they will integrate the administrative resources for GYAO! into the LINE VOOM platform.



Source: GYAO!, Music Natalie via My Game News Flash