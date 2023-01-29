Witch Watch Manga Gets Collaboration Chapter With Sket Dance

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kenta Shinohara 's Witch Watch manga will have a collaboration chapter with Shinohara's Sket Dance manga in the magazine's 10th issue on February 6. The chapter will have an opening color page, and Witch Watch will be featured on the cover of the magazine's 10th issue.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing Witch Watch in English. Shinohara launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2021. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 4.

Shinohara published the Sket Dance manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2007 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime in 2011-2012 and an OVA in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Shinohara's award-winning Astra Lost in Space manga ran on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in from 2016 to 2017 and had five volumes. Viz Media released the manga in English. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.