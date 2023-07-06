News
Norifusa Mita's Archimedes no Taisen Manga Moves Online to Kodansha's Yanmaga Web
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
This year's 31st issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday that Norifusa Mita's Archimedes no Taisen (The Great War of Archimedes) manga will move to Kodansha's Yanmaga Web website starting on July 6, and will publish new chapters every Thursday.
The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2019, and a stage play adaptation in 2020.
Mita (Investor Z, Dragon Zakura) launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2015. Kazunobu Gotō supervises the manga. The magazine also announced that Kodansha will publish manga's compiled book volumes for six consecutive months, starting with its 33rd volume, which released on Thursday. The manga's 34th volume will ship on August 4.
Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 31