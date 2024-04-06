Disney CEO Bob Iger States Company Will Roll Out Password-Sharing Restrictions on Disney+ in June

© Disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger stated on Friday in an interview with CNBC that the company plans to roll out its password-sharing enforcement program for its streaming servicein June. Iger stated the rollout will initially start in "just a few countries in a few markets," and will "grow significantly with a full rollout in September."

Iger had announced last August that Disney had planned to restrict password sharing for accounts sometime in 2024. The company stated that initially those who borrow passwords will be prompted to start their own subscriptions, and later in 2024, account holders who want to allow access to others outside their household will be able to add them for an extra fee.

Disney+ and Hulu notified users of changes in their terms of service regarding account- and password-sharing for new subscribers in January, and for existing subscribers in March.

Netflix launched a password-sharing policy in test markets Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in February 2023. The company then extended the policy to Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal later that month, and extended the policy to other markets including the United States in the second quarter of 2023.

Sources: The Verge (Emma Roth), Deadline (Dade Hayes)