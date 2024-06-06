×
The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human Anime Premieres on July 3

posted on by Joanna Cayanan

Image courtesy of Happinet
© 羽田遼亮・アナジロ／双葉社・魔王軍最強の製作委員会
Happinet announced on Thursday that the television anime of Ryousuke Hata, original character designer Kuma, and manga artist Anajiro's Maō-gun Saikyō no Majutsushi wa Ningen Datta (The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human) manga will premiere on July 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will then premiere on BS Asahi on July 5, and on AT-X on July 7. Before its July 3 premiere, the ABEMA channel will air the anime one week in advance, starting on June 26 at 10:30 p.m. JST.

Happinet specifically states the anime is adapting the manga adaptation of the original light novel series.

Norihiko Nagahama (episode director for Black Butler, Gintama, Laid-Back Camp) is directing the series at Studio A-Cat. Touko Machida (Battle Game in 5 Seconds, The IDOLM@STER, My Master Has No Tail) is overseeing the series scripts, Masami Sueoka (I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills) is the character designer, and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, Kingdom, Chained Soldier) is composing the music. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director, Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production.

KOHTA YAMAMOTO feat. Shun Ikegai perform the opening theme song "Ctrl C."

Source: Press release

