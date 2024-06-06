News
The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human Anime Premieres on July 3
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Happinet specifically states the anime is adapting the manga adaptation of the original light novel series.
Norihiko Nagahama (episode director for Black Butler, Gintama, Laid-Back Camp) is directing the series at Studio A-Cat. Touko Machida (Battle Game in 5 Seconds, The IDOLM@STER, My Master Has No Tail) is overseeing the series scripts, Masami Sueoka (I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills) is the character designer, and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, Kingdom, Chained Soldier) is composing the music. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director, Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production.
KOHTA YAMAMOTO feat. Shun Ikegai perform the opening theme song "Ctrl C."
Source: Press release