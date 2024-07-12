Duel Masters LOST Net Anime Debuts on October 4

Image via Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime's website © 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that the net anime based onand's(Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga , part of theproject, will debut on October 4 on the

J.C. Staff is producing the anime. Shotaro Uzawa stars as Win Kirifuda, and Wataru Hatano plays Abyssbell = Jashin Emperor (Jashin-kun). Both are reprising their roles from the Duel Masters Win anime.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga's first part ended in the manga's seventh chapter on March 21.

"LOST" is an "alternate time story" that progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win , and the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga depicts a never-before-seen world. It centers on 16-year-old Win Kirifuda — the protagonist of the Duel Masters Win anime — who has lost everything. He is then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired.