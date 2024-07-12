×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Duel Masters LOST Net Anime Debuts on October 4

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

duel-master-lost-anime
Image via Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime's website
© 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro
The August issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that the net anime based on Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, part of the Duel Masters LOST project, will debut on October 4 on the Duel Masters YouTube channel.

J.C. Staff is producing the anime. Shotaro Uzawa stars as Win Kirifuda, and Wataru Hatano plays Abyssbell = Jashin Emperor (Jashin-kun). Both are reprising their roles from the Duel Masters Win anime.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga's first part ended in the manga's seventh chapter on March 21.

"LOST" is an "alternate time story" that progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win, and the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga depicts a never-before-seen world. It centers on 16-year-old Win Kirifuda — the protagonist of the Duel Masters Win anime — who has lost everything. He is then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired.

Source: Monthly Coro Coro Comics August issue

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives