Live-Action Alice in Borderland Season 3 Debuts on Netflix in 2025

© 麻生羽呂・小学館/ROBOT

Alice in Borderland

revealed on Monday that the third live-action season based on's) manga will debut in 2025.

Lead cast members Kento Yamazaki (live-action Kingdom , Orange , HYOUKA , Your Lie in April ) and Tao Tsuchiya ( Sing a Bit of Harmony , live-action Orange , Rurouni Kenshin ), as well as director Shinsuke Satō (live-action Bleach , Kingdom films; Oblivion Island anime film), are all returning.

Netflix 's Kazutaka Sakamoto ( Hero Mask , live-action Yū Yū Hakusho ) is serving as executive producer of the new season, and Akira Morii and Daiju Takase are the producers. Robot is planning and producing the season in collaboration with The Seven.

The manga centers on Ryōhei Arisu (pronounced the same as "Alice" in Japanese), a male high school student who is irritated with his intolerable everyday life. One night, he tags along with his bad friends Karube and Chōta to hang out in town. However, the town is suddenly covered in giant fireworks. When he comes to his senses, Ryōhei notices that no one else is around. Finding themselves in a different world, Ryōhei, Karube, and Chōta are forced to participate in survival games or die right off the bat. The three fight to live, as well as to find a way back to their own world.

The first season debuted on Netflix in December 2020. It was the most viewed live-action series in Japan in 2020, and it ranked in Netflix 's top 10 in 40 countries and territories worldwide. The second season premiered on Netflix worldwide on December 22, 2022.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)