News
Headhunted to Another World Anime Premieres on TV on January 6, Streams Early on January 1

posted on by Alex Mateo

Image via Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime's website
© 村光・ベニガシラ・オーバーラップ／サラリーマン四天王製作委員会
The official X/Twitter account for the anime of Benigashira and Muramitsu's Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 6 at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing on BS11 and AT-X. The anime will debut early on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services, starting on January 1 at 11:30 p.m. JST. Future episodes will stream early on Mondays, starting on January 6.

Michio Fukuda (Failure Frame) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung-Deok Kim, and Hiroko Fukuda (Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata (Migi & Dali, Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada (The Seven Deadly Sins, Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign) is composing the music.

The manga launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo web manga service in December 2019, and the ninth compiled book volume shipped on July 25.

The manga adapts Benigashira's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu.

Sources: Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

