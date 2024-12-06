Headhunted to Another World Anime Premieres on TV on January 6, Streams Early on January 1

The official X/Twitter account for the anime ofand's) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere onon January 6 at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing onand. The anime will debut early on theandstreaming services, starting on January 1 at 11:30 p.m. JST. Future episodes will stream early on Mondays, starting on January 6.

Michio Fukuda ( Failure Frame ) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung-Deok Kim, and Hiroko Fukuda ( Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Migi & Dali , Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada ( The Seven Deadly Sins , Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign ) is composing the music.

The manga launched on Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga service in December 2019, and the ninth compiled book volume shipped on July 25.

The manga adapts Benigashira 's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu .