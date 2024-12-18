My Dress-Up Darling Sequel TV Anime Listed for 2025

Anime's 1st season premiered in 2022

© Shinichi Fukuda, Square Enix, Square Enix Manga & Books

Amazon Japan's listing for the first 2025 issue of'smagazine is now showing a image of the front cover. According to the image, the sequel to the television anime of's) manga will air in 2025.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in January 2022 for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub .

The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in Japan on October 8.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on November 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's 12th volume in English on October 22. The manga switched to a monthly serialization for its current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc on September 15, 2023. The manga's "Tenmei" arc had launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6, 2023.

Source: Amazon