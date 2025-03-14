Arcanadea TV Anime Reveals Teaser Visual

The official X/Twitter account for Kotobukiya 's Arcanadea bishōjo plastic model series revealed the first teaser visual on Friday for the television anime adaptation. The anime will air on TV Asahi and its affiliates.

Image via Arcanadea franchise's X/Twitter account © KOTOBUKIYA / ARCANADEA Project

necömi serves as the character designer for the franchise.

The "sci-fi x fantasy" franchise takes place in the near future, where the world experienced rapid technological development thanks to a new energy called "Arcana Particles" that was discovered by Eden Industries. The new technology includes the largest virtual space server called Eden. The VRMMO "ARCANADEA" is a game people can play within the Eden server, and features a fantasy world. After an explosion occurred at Eden Industries one night during the maintenance of Eden, the world changed, including abnormal weather, communication issues, strange disappearances, and people gaining increased physical abilities.

The franchise has inspired not just plastic models but also various other merchandise and a series of ASMR CDs. The franchise's official website also publishes a four-panel manga.

The franchise has shipped more than 300,000 figures since its launch in December 2021.