Pokémon Champions Game's Mobile Version Launches on June 17

Image via Pokémon franchise's website © 2026 Pokémon. TM, ® Nintendo.

Pokémon Champions

announced on Wednesday that it will release the battle-focused game on iOS and Android on June 17. Pre-registration is open. The game will have cross-play between the mobile andSwitch versions. Players can also receive a Raichu and the Mega Stones Raichunite X and Raichunite Y in their in-game mailbox between June 17-September 2.

Pokémon Champions debuted for Switch on April 8. The game has enhanced visual performance on Nintendo Switch 2 through a free update.

The game is free-to-play with in-game purchases. There is an optional " Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack" that adds space for 50 more Pokémon in the storage box, as well as the "Battle! (Trainer Battle)" song from Pokémon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! , 30 Teammate Tickets, and 50 Training Tickets. There is also a Premium Battle Pass and Membership available for purchase.

The game focuses on Pokémon battles with traditional mechanics, and it features several modes, including Ranked, Casual, and Private Battles for singles and doubles formats. There are also timed in-game Online Competitions with preset rules. There is crossplay between the Switch and mobile versions. Players can choose how they play based on their location.

There is connectivity with the cloud-based Pokémon Home storage app, and players can import their Pokémon from other games into Pokémon Champions . Additionally, they can recruit one Pokémon per day from a random selection. Players can only use these Trial Recruitment Pokémon for one week only. There is a training mode for adjusting a Pokémon 's stats, nature, and moves. Victory Points (VP) earned during battle can be used to recruit and train Pokémon . Addtionally, players can use VP to permanently recruit a Pokémon . There is also a shop selling items, trainer clothes, cosmetics, music, and Mega Stones.