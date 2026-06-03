Good Smile Company Announces Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine Mecha Anime

Anime in "The God of Combined Series" project premieres in October

Good Smile Company announced on Wednesday a new anime titled Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine (Beast King War God Dandivine). The anime is the first project in the company's "The God of Combined Series" ("Gattaishin Series"). Good Smile opened an official website and unveiled a teaser video, visual, opening theme song artist, cast, staff, and October premiere. The video previews the mecha Slash Unicorn, Dande Ace, Magna Titan, Blaze Garuda, and Dandivine:

The company also streamed a video to introduce "The God of Combined Series" project:

Image via Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website © グッドスマイルカンパニー・ライデンフィルム／DANDIVINE Project

The anime stars:

Takuma Terashima as Gekiha Shijima

Image via Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website © グッドスマイルカンパニー・ライデンフィルム／DANDIVINE Project

Haruka Shiraishi as Akane Kuzumi

Image via Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website © グッドスマイルカンパニー・ライデンフィルム／DANDIVINE Project

Saya Aizawa as Kirei Shijima

Image via Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website © グッドスマイルカンパニー・ライデンフィルム／DANDIVINE Project

Yi Cao is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS and Kayak Animation. Toshiki Inoue (various Kamen Rider series, Death Note ) is handling the series composition and screenplay. robin is designing the characters. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is the original character designer. An (GOD BRAVE STUDIO) is the mechanical designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the sound director.

Takanori Nishikawa is performing the opening theme song.

The story takes place 20 years after the robot Dandivine defeated the mysterious Aposdoll. The world is now in peace. However, toy manufacturer Kasuga, who relied on its toys of merchandise of Dandivine, has fallen into decline. Thus, Kasuga's president Genjuro Shijima prayed for Dandivine's revival, and the Aposdoll suddenly returned. High school student Gekiha Shijima gets an invitation from his uncle Yusaku Kuroiwa, the former main pilot of Dandivine, to pilot the giant robot himself.

TOGUCHI is drawing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine.

Image via Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website © グッドスマイルカンパニー・ライデンフィルム／DANDIVINE Project

Good Smile Company will distribute a plastic model of Dandivine at the Good Smile Fest 2026 event on June 6-7.

Image via Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website © グッドスマイルカンパニー・ライデンフィルム／DANDIVINE Project

The anime commemorates Good Smile Company 's 25th anniversary.

Sources: Jyuо̄ Mujin Dandivine anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.