Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi Anime's Summer Debut, More Staff Listed

Anime Expo announced on Tuesday that Production I.G and Lucasfilm are hosting a special screening of the first episode of Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi , the limited anime series spinoff from the Star Wars: Visions project, on July 2. The announcement includes the mention of the series' premiere this summer on Disney+ . The announcement also lists the series' director Shunsuke Tada ( Kuroko's Basketball , STARMYU , Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision film), and producer Hitoshi Itō ( Star Wars: Visions , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

The screening will include a special panel featuring previously announced supervising director and series script supervisor Kenji Kamiyama , director Tada, producer Itō, and Lucasfilm executive producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes . The event will screen the anime's first episode in Japanese with English subtitles.

The Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 event announced last year that the Star Wars: Visions anthology is expanding with Star Wars: Visions Presents , an opportunity to tell its animated stories in a longer narrative. "The Ninth Jedi" short is the first story to be expanded this way.

Image via Star Wars franchise's website © Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Visions

Disney+

Production I.G

The first volume ofdebuted onin September 2021. Studios such as, andproduced the shorts.

Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project debuted on Disney+ on May 4, 2023 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 debuted on Disney+ on October 29. The latest anthology continued the storylines of three shorts from the first volume: "The Duel," "Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi." Separate from the limited anime series, "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" short tells the story of a war that has been going on since before the first short's character Kara was born.