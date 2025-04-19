Star Wars: Visions Episode 'The Ninth Jedi' Gets Limited Series in 2026

Visions Volume 3 anthology to separately continue stories of "The Duel," "Village Bride," "The Ninth Jedi" on October 29

The Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 event announced on Sunday that the Star Wars: Visions anthology is expanding with Star Wars: Visions Presents , an opportunity to tell its animated stories in a longer narrative. In particular, Kenji Kamiyama will be telling the story from "The Ninth Jedi" as a limited series next year. He will serve as the series script supervisor and general director for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi .

The event also announced that the separate, previously announced Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 anthology will debut on Disney+ on October 29. It will continue the storylines of three shorts from the first volume: "The Duel," "Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi."

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 arrives October 29, 2025 only on @DisneyPlus. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/9bGEu1DQZS — Star Wars (@starwars) April 20, 2025

"The Duel" director Takanobu Mizuno confirmed that the Ronin is returning from the first short for the new short "The Duel: Payback." This time, the Ronin faces a Jedi named Grand Master, and he may form an alliance with a Sith. Takashi Okazaki returns to design the characters, including a Wookiee and the insectoid Huk. Other designs previewed include an "AK-BK" walker design with a Japanese building on top of it.

Director Hitoshi Haga teased the storyline of "The Village Bride" continues in "The Lost Ones" ("Samayō-mono-tachi"), and follows the mysterious F after Order 66 that all but eliminated the Jedi.

Separate from the 2026 limited anime series, "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" short teases the story of a war that has been going on since before the first short's character Kara was born.

Masaki Tachibana is directing "Yuko's Treasure," which centers around the girl Yuko and Billy, her giant bear-like caretaker droid (with a microwave oven in his belly), at the familiar Mos Eisley spaceport on the planet Tatooine.

In "The Smuggler," "The Elder" director Masahiko Otsuka tells a standalone story about young female thief loosely inspired by Han Solo on a new planet created for the story,

Ken Yamamoto directs "The Bounty Hunters" at Wit Studio about two such bounty hunters, Sevn and the droid IV-AH4 ("Ivaho"), who are hired by a mysterious handsome business person.

Hiroyasu Kobayashi helms "The Song of Four Wings" at Project Studio Q . It follows a princess with an R2-type droid. The sizzle reel presented at Star Wars Celebration Japan teases that the droid transforms into a mechanized powered suit for the princess.

Tadahiro Yoshihira directs "Bird of Paradise" at Polygon Pictures . The theme of the short explores the Star Wars connection with mythology, and features the motif of sacred trees. Yoshihira described some of the concept art as the "real world" setting, which led the event's host Sascha Boeckle to note that this implies there is also another world (isekai) setting.

Shinya Ōhira , who could not appear at Star Wars Celebration Japan on Sunday, is writing, directing, designing, and key-animating the "Black" short at david production . He spent three years on the project.

