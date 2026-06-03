Live-Action Ochitara Owari Series Announces 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the live-action television series of Keiko Suenobu 's Ochitara Owari manga announced three additional cast members on Wednesday.

Aimi Satsukawa (live-action Sadako vs. Kayako ) as Tomoyo Maruyama, a gentle-hearted mother of a friend of Tsukishima's daughter

Kei Fubuki as Kokona Sakuraba, a naive mother who sets the mood of the group

Sarina Suzuki (live-action Kimi wa Pet ) as Sato Kusunoki, a strong-willed, big-sister type





The series will premiere in the "Suiyō Platinight" (Wednesday Platinum Night) timeslot on, and their affiliated channels nationwide on July 1.

Former AKB-48 group member Mariko Shinoda ( Terra Formars , Kaiji : Final Game , left in image right) stars as Kumiko Mamiya. Television program announcer Misato Ugaki (right in image) stars as Asumi Tsukishima.

Taeko Asano (live-action Marmalade Boy , More Than Words ) is writing the scripts.

The story follows the difficult relationships of housewife Asumi Tsukishima, who, after five years of married life, has achieved her dream of moving into a new high-rise apartment building with her family of three. She makes friends with mothers of her daughter's friends, but also living there is Asumi's old classmate Kumiko Mamiya.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in June 2019. Suenobu ended the series in September 2023. Kodansha shipped the tenth and final volume in October 2023.

Suenobu launched the Addict manga in Be Love on April 1.

Suenobu launched the Life 2: Giver/Taker manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and ended it in October 2018. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a live-action show adaptation in January 2023.

The 20-volume Life manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from 2002-2009, and it won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category in 2006. Tokyopop published nine volumes of the series before it shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2007.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both Life and Life 2: Giver/Taker .

Vertical published all six volumes of Suenobu's Limit manga in 2012-2013. Limit also received a live-action television series in 2013.