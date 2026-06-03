Crunchyroll to Stream 'Goodbye, Lara', Firefly Wedding, Tomb Raider King, Overgeared, More Anime

Also:, more

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©キネマシトラス/「さよならララ」製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it is will stream the following anime:

The company also revealed its schedule of screenings for this year's Anime Expo event:

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)