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Crunchyroll to Stream 'Goodbye, Lara', Firefly Wedding, Tomb Raider King, Overgeared, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand, The Ogre's Bride, The Villager of Level 999, more
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is will stream the following anime:
- Goodbye, Lara (pictured right) - July 5
- I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand - July 6
- Tomb Raider King - July 8
- Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 - July 2026
- The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power - July 2026
- The Ogre's Bride - July 2026
- The Villager of Level 999 - July 2026
- Victoria of Many Faces - July 2026
- Firefly Wedding - October 2026
- Overgeared - October 2026
- Gachiakuta Season 2 - TBA
- Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 - 2026
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 - October 2026 for first cours (quarter of a year), April 2027 for second cours
The company also revealed its schedule of screenings for this year's Anime Expo event:
- The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System episodes 1-3 early screening - July 2 at 10:00 a.m.
- Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life and Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 early screenings - July 2 at 11:30 a.m.
- Mushoku Tensei Season 3 episodes 1-2 premiere - July 2 at 1:00 p.m.
- Victoria of Many Faces and Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 early screenings - July 2 at 2:30 p.m.
- Overgeared and Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 early screenings - July 2 at 4:00 p.m.
- The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 early screening and Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You screening - July 2 at 5:30 p.m.
- I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand episodes 1-2 early screening - July 4 at 10:00 a.m.
- A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Season 2 premiere - July 4 at 10:00 a.m.
- The Villager of Level 999 early screening - July 4 at 12:00 p.m.
- Firefly Wedding and The Ogre's Bride early screenings - July 4 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power episodes 1-2 premiere - July 4 at 6:45 p.m.
- Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! episodes 1-2 premiere - July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)