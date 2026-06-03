News
Crunchyroll to Stream 'Goodbye, Lara', Firefly Wedding, Tomb Raider King, Overgeared, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand, The Ogre's Bride, The Villager of Level 999, more

goodbye-lara-kv.png
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©キネマシトラス/「さよならララ」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is will stream the following anime:

The company also revealed its schedule of screenings for this year's Anime Expo event:

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives