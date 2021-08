The "My Villain Academia" arc is full swing and we were able to sit down with villains themselves! Leah Clark (Himiko Toga), Jason Liebrecht (Dabi), Sonny Strait (Re-Destro) and Eric Vale (Tomura Shigaraki) answered our questions about their characters' relationships and motivations.

