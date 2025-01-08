ANN's Most-Read News and Interest Articles of 2024

ANN's Most-Read News and Interest Articles of 2024by Lynzee Loveridge,
One of the biggest stories this year was the Tōru Furuya scandal. The prolific voice actor stepped down from the roles of Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan franchise and Sabo in the One Piece following the revelation that the 71-year-old married actor had carried on an affair with a member of his fan club. He admitted to the allegations in an interview with the Weekly Bunshun, which included a domestic violence incident that led to a call to police. He also told the magazine that he had pressured the woman to have an abortion.
This year also saw the end of the once-lauded Gainax animation studio. The studio that produced fan-favorite anime like Neon Genesis Evangelion, FLCL, Gurren Lagann, Mahoromatic, and Otaku no Video declared bankruptcy in the Tokyo District Court in May after incurring large amounts of debt, multiple financial failures, mismanagement, and the arrest of former studio head Tomohiro Maki.
We also said goodbye to Akira Toriyama, whose presence in the anime, manga, and gaming industries cannot be overstated. The 68-year-old Dragon Ball creator died of an acute subdural hematoma on March 1. His Dragon Ball Daima anime series continues to air in his absence.
On the editorial side, the Anime Preview Guides continue to be popular, taking four of the top 10 most-read article slots. I'm happy that we continue to be a reliable resource for the community each season! Additionally, there's another editorial piece in the top 10—an oldie that has continued to sit securely in our "most-read" lists for the last several years. As the author, I have to ask you all: why are you still reading the June 10, 2017 edition of The List titled "7 Brother-Sister Romances That Went Too Far." Every year, I am reminded that this is my legacy, and I weep.
ANN's Most-Read Articles and Features of 2024
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Opens at #2 in Japan
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film Previews Mothra in New Trailer
- The Spring 2024 Anime Preview Guide
- The Summer 2024 Anime Preview Guide
- The Winter 2024 Anime Preview Guide
- The List: 7 Brother-Sister Romances That Went Too Far*
- The Fall 2024 Anime Preview Guide
- Making Monsters Delicious with Delicious in Dungeon Manga Creator Ryoko Kui
- 'Modaete yo, Adam-kun' AnimeFesta Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, December 8 Debut*
- Adam's Sweet Agony Anime's English-Subtitled Version Streams on December 26*
ANN's Most-Read News Articles of 2024
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film Drops to #2 in U.S. Box Office in 3rd Weekend
- Voice Actor Tōru Furuya Steps Down From Detective Conan, One Piece Roles
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Gets 4th Season, 2nd Film
- Godzilla Minus One Live-Action Film Earns Over 6 Billion Yen, Becomes #1 Live-Action Film Released in 2023 in Japan
- Voice Actor Toshiyuki Manabe Dies at 32 Due to Heart Failure
- Singer-Songwriter Sayuri Dies at 28
- Yen Press Licenses Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, Riviere and the Land of Prayer, More Manga, Novels
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation Manga Ends Due to Artist's Health
- Spy×Family Anime Gets 3rd Season
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Anime Gets 3rd Season
- Anime Studio Gainax Files for Bankruptcy
- Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68
- Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Gets 16 Pages of New Epilogues in Final 30th Volume
- 'The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?!' Anime Debuts Early on March 15
- Dragon Ball Super Manga Goes on Indefinite Hiatus
- Dragon Ball Z Narrator, Voice Actor Doc Harris Dies
ANN's Most-Read Interest Articles of 2024
- Gay Japanese Vlogger Discusses Boys-Love in English-Subtitled Video*
- Mitsuru Adachi Can't Tell His Own Characters Apart*
- Anime Industry Veteran Jan Scott-Frazier Launches GoFundMe Crowdfunding Campaign for Help Moving Into Assisted Living
- Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2024 Nominees
- Dragon Ball Z Reese's Puffs Cereal Reaches Its Final Form
- The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama's Death
- Dragon Ball Z Reese's Puffs Cereal is Now Part of a Balanced Super Saiyan Breakfast
- Gundam Seed Lead Character Designer Draws Art of T.M.Revolution
- McDonald's Uses Polymerization on Yu-Gi-Oh!/Hello Kitty for Happy Meals
- Digivices Updated With Color Screens for Digimon's 25th Anniversary
- Makoto Shinkai Comments on Anime Producer Kouichirou Itou's Arrest
- NIJISANJI EN Terminates Contract of Selen Tatsuki
- Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part I
- Oshi no Ko's Ai Voice Actress Rie Takahashi Covers Yoasobi's 'Idol' Song
- Looney Tunes' Foghorn Voice Actor Eric Bauza Takes Part in Anime Memes
- Exclusive: Berserk Bookends of Guts' Sword Get Manga Paint Makeover
- All the Winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024
- Japanese TV Special Ranks Top Anime Songs, as Chosen by Foreign Fans
- Toyotaro Details How Involved Akira Toriyama Was in Dragon Ball Super Manga
- McDonald's Turns Its Fictional Anime Counterpart WcDonald's Into Reality
ANN's Most-Read Features and Reviews of 2024(Please note that this list does not include Preview Guide; we wanted to highlight the interviews and editorials.)
- Making Monsters Delicious with Delicious in Dungeon Manga Creator Ryoko Kui
- Why A Certain Magical Index Fans Love Touma*
- First Look at Crunchyroll's Spring Anime Series Slate
- Cowboy Bebop Creator's Next Anime is 'His Masterpiece'
- Review: Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Review
- The Worst Anime of Winter 2024
- The ANN Aftershow: "WTF is Going On in this Mecha Anime?!"
- The Best Anime of Summer 2024
- VCRX 2020: We Translate Your Anime & More Panel Report*
- The Most Anticipated Anime of Fall 2024
- Anime Boston 2024: Whisper Me a Love Song Premiere
- Volunteers, Former Senior Staff Boycott Ohayocon Convention
- The List: 7 Horrifying Magical Girl Anime*
- Anime to Watch on Funimation Before They Disappear from Streaming
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Where to Start and What's Worth Watching [2024 Edition]
- Review: Ninja Kamui Episode 1
- The Best Anime of Fall 2024
- Comparing Japanese and US Anime Viewership: Spring 2024
- Review: My Hero Academia: You're Next
