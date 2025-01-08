ANN's Most-Read News and Interest Articles of 2024

Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla

2024 was a year for monsters, whether laying waste to the nearest metropolis or becoming a feast for dungeon crawlers. Anime News Network readers were hungry for new information about the King of Monsters; news articles focused onranked high as fans trackedand Oscar-winnerbox office results in Japan and the U.S. Meanwhile, Anime News Network's interview (admittedly controversial) interview withcreatoralso placed squarely in the top ten.

One of the biggest stories this year was the Tōru Furuya scandal. The prolific voice actor stepped down from the roles of Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan franchise and Sabo in the One Piece following the revelation that the 71-year-old married actor had carried on an affair with a member of his fan club. He admitted to the allegations in an interview with the Weekly Bunshun , which included a domestic violence incident that led to a call to police. He also told the magazine that he had pressured the woman to have an abortion.

This year also saw the end of the once-lauded Gainax animation studio. The studio that produced fan-favorite anime like Neon Genesis Evangelion , FLCL , Gurren Lagann , Mahoromatic , and Otaku no Video declared bankruptcy in the Tokyo District Court in May after incurring large amounts of debt, multiple financial failures, mismanagement, and the arrest of former studio head Tomohiro Maki.

We also said goodbye to Akira Toriyama , whose presence in the anime, manga, and gaming industries cannot be overstated. The 68-year-old Dragon Ball creator died of an acute subdural hematoma on March 1. His Dragon Ball Daima anime series continues to air in his absence.

On the editorial side, the Anime Preview Guides continue to be popular, taking four of the top 10 most-read article slots. I'm happy that we continue to be a reliable resource for the community each season! Additionally, there's another editorial piece in the top 10—an oldie that has continued to sit securely in our "most-read" lists for the last several years. As the author, I have to ask you all: why are you still reading the June 10, 2017 edition of The List titled "7 Brother-Sister Romances That Went Too Far." Every year, I am reminded that this is my legacy, and I weep.

All articles marked with an asterisk were published before 2024.

ANN's Most-Read Articles and Features of 2024

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

ANN's Most-Read News Articles of 2024

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

ANN's Most-Read Interest Articles of 2024

DUNGEON MESHI ©Ryoko Kui 2013 / KADOKAWA CORPORATION

ANN's Most-Read Features and Reviews of 2024

(Please note that this list does not include Preview Guide; we wanted to highlight the interviews and editorials.)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.