Voice Actor Toshiyuki Manabe Dies at 32 Due to Heart Failure

Voice talent companyannounced on September 6 thathad died on September 2 due to heart failure. He was 32. A family-only funeral was held in accordance to the family's wishes.

Manabe voiced minor characters in anime series such as A Couple of Cuckoos , Date A Live IV , Hensuki , My Girlfriend is Shobitch , My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 , and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! .

He also voiced a character for the Japanese dub of the Doctor Who series episode "The Church of Ruby Road."

Manabe also lent his voice for the Just Cause 3 game, and the Marvel's Wastelanders audiobook.

