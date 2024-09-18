×
Voice Actor Toshiyuki Manabe Dies at 32 Due to Heart Failure

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manabe voiced characters in A Couple of Cuckoos, Date A Live IV, My Girlfriend is Shobitch, more

manabe
Image via Production Ace agency's website
© Production Ace. All Rights Reserved
Voice talent company Production Ace announced on September 6 that voice actor Toshiyuki Manabe had died on September 2 due to heart failure. He was 32. A family-only funeral was held in accordance to the family's wishes.

Manabe voiced minor characters in anime series such as A Couple of Cuckoos, Date A Live IV, Hensuki, My Girlfriend is Shobitch, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1, and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!.

He also voiced a character for the Japanese dub of the Doctor Who series episode "The Church of Ruby Road."

Manabe also lent his voice for the Just Cause 3 game, and the Marvel's Wastelanders audiobook.

Source: Production Ace agency's website

