Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film Drops to #2 in U.S. Box Office in 3rd Weekend

Film earns total of US$157,932,103 in U.S., US$436,532,103 worldwide

Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

The Box Office Mojo reports that thefilm sequeldropped to #2 in the U.S. box office in its third weekend. The film earned an estimated US$15,450,000 screening in 3,847 theaters in its third weekend, making an estimated US$3,900,000 on Friday, an estimated US$7,000,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$4,550,000 on Sunday.

The film has now earned a total of US$157,932,103 in the U.S., and US$436,532,103 worldwide. Deadline reported on Sunday that the film has earned US$278.6 million in its international screenings. Deadline also reported that Warner Bros. is the first studio to cross the US$1 billion mark at the international box office this year, with Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as its biggest releases this year so far.

The film opened in the United States on March 29, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening.

The film earned approximately US$8 million during its preview screenings on March 28 in roughly 3,400 locations in the U.S. The earnings mark the second-best previews for a "Monsterverse" movie, as 2014's Godzilla earned US$9.3 million in preview screenings.

The film earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., topping the box office for the weekend.

The film will open in Japan on April 26.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest , You're Next ) returned to direct the film. Mary Parent , Álex García , Eric McLeod , Thomas Tull , and Jon Jashni produced the movie.

The earlier Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened in Japan in July 2021, after a delay from its original May 2021 opening, and it topped its first weekend's box office chart.

Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2), Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione)