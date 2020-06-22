Sailor Moon Makeup Hits Japanese Stores in September

The Sailor Moon franchise is teaming up with the makeup and cosmetics brand Maquillage to release makeup base and foundation, which is set to release in Japan via the Premium Bandai online store on September 21.

This isn't the first time the series has inspired real-life cosmetics, nor is it even the first time it has collaborated with the Maquillage brand. In 2017, Maquillage released collaboration makeup items that promptly sold out at the time. This time, Maquillage is selling its "Dramatic Powdery UV" and "Dramatic Skin Sensor Base EX" items in original Sailor Moon packaging.

The set will cost 7,150 yen (approximately US$66), and can be preordered from Premium Bandai as of Tuesday. Members of the "Pretty Guardians" official fanclub had access to preorders one day earlier.

In February, the Los Angeles-based cosmetics company ColourPop Cosmetics released its own limited-time set of Sailor Moon -themed makeup items.

Source: Comic Natalie