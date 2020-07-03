Kyoto Animation to Stream Memorial Video on Fire's Anniversary on July 18

Asks for public to refrain from visiting Studio 1 site to prevent spread of COVID-19

Kyoto Animation posted a notice on its website on Friday that it will stream a memorial video on its YouTube channel on July 18 to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating fire that burned down the company's Studio 1 building, killing 36 people and injuring 33 others. The video will be streamed in Japanese only at 10:30am JST and will be available throughout the day after the streaming.

The notice further states that plans for a memorial visit have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The company therefore asks that the public refrain from visiting the site of the fallen Studio 1, stressing that "Regardless of the date, we respectfully request your kind prohibition of visiting." Condolence gifts will also be declined.

On July 18 last year, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended the then 41-year-old suspect who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. Police arrested the suspect on May 27 after 10 months of hospital care due to injuries.

Demolition work on Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building concluded on April 28. Residents of the Fushimi Ward in Kyoto have previously sent a written request to Kyoto Animation not to build a monument or a park at the site, expressing concern that the large number of visitors that a memorial site could bring would affect the tranquility of the neighborhood.