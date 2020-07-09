Baki, Kengan Ashura Artists Draw Crossover Art for Netflix

Baki The Grappler creator Keisuke Itagaki and Kengan Ashura artist Daromeon drew crossover art for the two series showing their main characters standing off and ready to brawl. Both series have an anime streaming exclusively on Netflix , and the art was drawn to promote their availability on the service.

Voice actors Nobunaga Shimazaki (who plays the eponymous Baki Hanma from Baki ) and Tatsuhisa Suzuki (who plays Ōma Tokita from Kengan Ashura ) commented on the collaboration. Shimazaki commented that despite the height gap between the two characters, both of them look straight instead of up or down at each other, implying that they are an equal match. Suzuki commented that he appreciated how the differences in outlook in the two characters is conveyed well through the illustration.

Netflix premiered the first anime season of Baki in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019. The second season premiered in Japan on Monday.

The Kengan Ashura anime premiered on Netflix globally on July 31. The anime's second part, consisting of episodes 13 to 24, will debut on Netflix on October 31.

Source: Moca-News