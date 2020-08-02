Evangelion to Sell Official NERV Emergency Rations

When the apocalypse strikes, the Evangelion series is looking out for you. Assorted sets of official NERV emergency rations will go on sale in Japan through the AmiAmi anime goods retailer starting from early August. Each set will include five packets of 200g rice and five types of food: beef curry, beef stew, gyūdon, chūkadon, and Japanese hamburg steak.

The rations are best eaten within three years and six months. Each assorted set will cost 7,000 yen (approximately US$66). Note that it can only be purchased online through AmiAmi's Japanese storefront and is not available through the English website.

Source: Comic Natalie