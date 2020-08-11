Harriet Jacobs' Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl Autobiography Gets Manga Version

A manga version of Harriet Jacobs' autobiography Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl released its first collected volume on Friday. The manga by Mariko Arai debuted on the online manga serialization site Web Comic Action on May 15.

Harriet Jacobs was born into slavery in North Carolina in 1813, and her autobiography was first published in 1861. It tells the story of the struggles and sexual assault Jacobs faced, as well as her efforts to protect her children and escape to freedom.

The manga is based on the Japanese translation of Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl by Yuki Horikoshi, published by Shinchosha in 2017. The adaptation begins by contextualizing the events in the latter half of the 20th century, when historian Jean Fagan Yellin proved that the story recounted in the book was real, rather than a fictional novel that it was believed to be.

