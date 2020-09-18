Official Evangelion E-sports Team to Debut at Tokyo Game Show Online Event

Tokyo Game Show 2020 event will be held online from September 23-27

Evangelion 's official website announced on Thursday that it has formed a professional e-sports team, which will debut at the Tokyo Game Show online event scheduled for September 23 to 27. According to the press release, the initiative marks the first time an anime brand has collaborated with a professional gaming team.

More details about the team's name, logo, and participating players will be announced via the exhibitor's page on September 23. The team plans to hold exhibition matches with famous e-sports teams in Japan and hold livestreams on its official YouTube account, which will be unveiled at a later date.

The team was announced in association with RUN'A Entertainment, which organized the Evangelion car racing team in 2010, and e-sports managing company National Gaming Management. It will serve as ambassadors for the " EVANGELION e:PROJECT" brand, which promotes Evangelion character goods through e-sports. The brand was announced in April, and was created by character goods managing company JAMMY with permission of the Evangelion licensor company Groundworks .