Voice Actor Eishin Fudemura Comes Out as Gay

Voice actor Eishin Fudemura publicly announced that he is gay in a Twitter post on Saturday. His full statement is translated as follows:

I have an announcement for you today. I was really worried about whether to tell you at this timing, but out of my desire to live true to myself as Eishin Fudemura , there is something I'd like all of my supporters to hear.

Maybe there are some among you who have already realized this, but I am a sexual minority: a man who is attracted to men. I am gay, in other words.

Some of you may be surprised by the suddenness of this, but when I thought of my future after this, I really wanted to live true to myself as a human being, so I have made this announcement.

I have been asked on previous occasions for work what kind of women I am into. Based on my answers, some supporters have told me that they wonder whether I am gay. There have been times when I instinctively denied and tried to laugh it off. The lies I uttered on those occasions have pained me very much, and I would find myself dwelling on the matter and questioning why I lied.

When making the announcement today, I worried about whether it would destroy the setting of the work I was involved in as an actor, or whether I would hurt the image of the characters. Maybe it would be better to just keep going about my work without announcing anything. But I wanted to give at least some hope to people who are struggling with the same things as me, or people who have dreams, and that's why I'm coming out as gay.