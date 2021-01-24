Oregairu's Yui Rocks Out in New Figure

A new figure of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 's Yui Yuigahama has been announced, and this one sees her singing exuberantly in a rock-style stage outfit.

The 1/7th scale figure is based on an illustration drawn for AnimeJapan 2019. From the carefully-sculpted folds of her skirt to the use of special paintwork to highlight the different textures of each part of the figure, the details of her outfit have been faithfully preserved in figure form.

The figure is priced at 17,820 yen including tax (approximately US$171) and is currently available for pre-order at the GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP, Amiami and other stores until March 18. The figure will be released in November.

Sources: Comic Natalie, GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP