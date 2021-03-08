Jujutsu Kaisen's Baseball Episode Extends to the Real World with Yomiuri Giants Collaboration

The Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team announced that it was collaborating with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime at the same time the 21st episode "Jujutsu Koshien" aired on Friday. The key visual shows characters Yūji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, Aoi Tōdō, Noritoshi Kamo, and Momo Nishimiya dressed in the Yomiuri Giants uniform.

Original goods using the collaboration visual will also be sold via the Giants' online store starting from March 12. They will also be sold at the Tokyo Dome at the Giants' match with the Chiba Lotte Marines on March 19. Yūji's voice actor Junya Enoki will appear at the venue as an announcer. He will also appear on the Giants' online radio show "Giants Radio" for a limited time.

Jujutsu Kaisen 's currently airing television anime premiered on October 2. The anime will have 24 episodes. Gege Akutami launched the manga in March 2018.

